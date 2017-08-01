Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Athlon argos btr 6-24x50 mil reticle
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Athlon argos btr 6-24x50 mil reticle
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-08-2017, 01:51 PM
alann
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: Colorado
Posts: 20
Athlon argos btr 6-24x50 mil reticle
Have 2 for sale. Both are 6x24x50. Still mounted in rings so may have light ring marks. Will come with original boxes and paperwork. $300 each shipped. Usps money order or PayPal (you pay fees).
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Vortex Razor HD. 5x20x50
|
Nikon Spotting **SOLD**
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:10 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC