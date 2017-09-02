     close
Reply

Almost New Nightforce ATACR 5x25x56 MOAR
Unread 02-09-2017, 11:42 PM
Almost New Nightforce ATACR 5x25x56 MOAR
Selling my almost new nightforce atacr 5 x 25 x 56 moar illuminated reticle...
-second focal plane
-$2200
-trade for a custom .338 plus some cash

Jason
612-751-7064
