Adm recon sl 34 mm scope mount
03-25-2017
Adm recon sl 34 mm scope mount
Works fine, just was able to use a lower mount. In good used condition. A couple very small dings in finish. $125 shipped.

https://www.americandefensemanufactu...w/product/322/

