Absolute Auction 6500 Elite Bushnell 4.5x30x50 I bought this scope nib fm optics planet in 2014. Fine duplex. Sunshade and see thru lens covers inc. No box. Its been mounted once and to the range once. Has zero marks blemishes. I want it gone. Will sell to highest bidder plus 25 bucks to ship. I dont care if high bid is 50 bucks. Satis guaranteed. Payment by paypal gift or whatever makes sense. Will ship upon payment.

Its fri night so lets say monday 8am pst I will committ to highest bidder. If that bidder flakes then i'll just go up the list. Have fun!



PS: Pls dont send me pm's for bids put em up here. I wont honor pm bids. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







