Absolute Auction 6500 Elite Bushnell 4.5x30x50
  #1  
Unread 01-06-2017, 09:13 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Grants Pass Oregon
Posts: 42
Absolute Auction 6500 Elite Bushnell 4.5x30x50
I bought this scope nib fm optics planet in 2014. Fine duplex. Sunshade and see thru lens covers inc. No box. Its been mounted once and to the range once. Has zero marks blemishes. I want it gone. Will sell to highest bidder plus 25 bucks to ship. I dont care if high bid is 50 bucks. Satis guaranteed. Payment by paypal gift or whatever makes sense. Will ship upon payment.
Its fri night so lets say monday 8am pst I will committ to highest bidder. If that bidder flakes then i'll just go up the list. Have fun!

PS: Pls dont send me pm's for bids put em up here. I wont honor pm bids.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Absolute Auction 6500 Elite Bushnell 4.5x30x50-img_7930.jpg   Absolute Auction 6500 Elite Bushnell 4.5x30x50-img_7931.jpg  

Absolute Auction 6500 Elite Bushnell 4.5x30x50-img_7960.jpg   Absolute Auction 6500 Elite Bushnell 4.5x30x50-img_7961.jpg  

Last edited by Tesoro; 01-06-2017 at 10:30 PM.
    #2  
    Unread 01-06-2017, 10:10 PM
    Gold Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2014
    Location: Florida
    Posts: 501
    Re: Absolute Auction 6500 Elite Bushnell 4.5x30x50
    Cool idea bud, I sure don't need it but I'll get you started at $200. I might list a few things Like that that I want out of my face!
      #3  
    Unread 01-06-2017, 11:00 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: May 2012
    Posts: 61
    Re: Absolute Auction 6500 Elite Bushnell 4.5x30x50
    250.00
      #4  
    Unread 01-06-2017, 11:33 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2015
    Location: Upstate NY
    Posts: 303
    Re: Absolute Auction 6500 Elite Bushnell 4.5x30x50
    $255
      #5  
    Unread 01-06-2017, 11:50 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2005
    Location: sw ks
    Posts: 1,048
    Re: Absolute Auction 6500 Elite Bushnell 4.5x30x50
    $275
    __________________
    Remember the advice you are giving that you got off of the internet and don't REALLY KNOW works might cause a miss or a wounded animal or a dead hunter. Please for the sports sake be 100% sure when you post something.
    Per the NRA "long range STARTS at 600".
