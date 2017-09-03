Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
8x42 Leica geovids
Optics For Sale
8x42 Leica geovids
03-09-2017, 07:43 PM
spindrift307
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 6
8x42 Leica geovids
For sale are a set of Leica 8x42 geovids. They are in excellent condition and the range finder works good as new. I've personally ranged targets out to 1300 yds. $1450 OBO, Pm me for details.
