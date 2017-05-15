Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Optics For Sale
6 nib Leupold scopes
6 nib Leupold scopes
05-15-2017, 07:43 AM
Dan Etchison
6 nib Leupold scopes
Nib unmounted 2 3.5-10x40 cds... $325 each shipped...1 3.5-10x40 $310 shipped... 1 vx32.5-8x36 $250 shipped, 1 vx2 3-9x40 cds $225 shipped and 1 vx1 2-7x33 $150 shipped
05-15-2017, 08:24 AM
wyosteve
Re: 6 nib Leupold scopes
Is the 2.5x8 matte or gloss finish? Thanks
05-15-2017, 08:25 AM
Dan Etchison
Re: 6 nib Leupold scopes
All scopes are Matt.
05-15-2017, 08:29 AM
warpig602
Re: 6 nib Leupold scopes
I'll take the VX3 2.5-8
05-15-2017, 08:39 AM
Dan Etchison
Re: 6 nib Leupold scopes
2.5-8 sold
