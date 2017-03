4 sale Swarovski 8x30 laser range finder up for sale is a used laser guide 8x30 range finder in exc cond . Comes with box and owners manual and holster . Holster has some scratches in it from when I lost it but had the range finder around my neck and that wasn't lost ! Lol . But range finder is in exc. cond asking 400.00 obo shipped to your door . Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger