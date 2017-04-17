Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
34mm badger rings
#
1
04-17-2017, 07:13 PM
Threejs
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: N. Michigan
Posts: 85
34mm badger rings
Sold my scope. Don't need the rings
34MM picatinny rings
Cerakoted OD Green
Low.
$125 shipped
