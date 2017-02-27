Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


30mm tally light weights
02-27-2017
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 143
30mm tally light weights
I have a set of 30mm tally light weights for sale medium height for Remington 700 long action. These are 0 moa and we're lapped in and scope mounted, but used very little.
$40 shipped.
