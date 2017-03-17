3 scopes fs.

Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
03-17-2017, 12:35 PM
hazer
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: sw pa
Posts: 329
Cabela's guide scope 3.5x10x50 with ao duplex crosshairs.85.00. tasco world class 3x9x50 duplex, 75.00. Burris FF 11 3.5x10x50 duplex. 150.00 all are in great shape little if at all marks.buy all 3 and I'll give a better deal. Prices are shipped.
