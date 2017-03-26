Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Unread 03-26-2017, 01:13 AM
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver, WA
Posts: 135
3 scopes - Burris XTR-II 5-25x50 SCR-MIL
My current build plans have changed and will not be needing these.

All three scopes are model 201051, 5-25x50mm, SCR-MIL Reticle.

-One is brand new, sealed in the factory plastic. $1050 shipped free, 2-Day Priority to your door.

-Two have been very lightly used that I purchased on the Hide and they have both sat in their boxes in the safe; I have not personally used them. $950 each, shipped free, 2-Day Priority to your door.

No trade offers please.

All come in their Burris boxes complete with factory scope covers, sunshade and literature.

Payment by:
-PayPal gift or add 3% to sgrasseth72@gmail.com
-USPS Money Order
