3 scopes - Burris XTR-II 5-25x50 SCR-MIL



All three scopes are model 201051, 5-25x50mm, SCR-MIL Reticle.



-One is brand new, sealed in the factory plastic. $1050 shipped free, 2-Day Priority to your door.



-Two have been very lightly used that I purchased on the Hide and they have both sat in their boxes in the safe; I have not personally used them. $950 each, shipped free, 2-Day Priority to your door.



No trade offers please.



All come in their Burris boxes complete with factory scope covers, sunshade and literature.



Payment by:

-PayPal gift or add 3% to

