(3) Leupold VX-3 6.5-20X50LR I have for sale (3) Leupold VX-3 6.5-20x50 Long Range scopes. All are fine duplex reticle in matte black factory coating.

2- scopes include Leupold Alumina front and rear magnetic flip up caps.

All three scopes are well taken care of and have no issues. The scope without caps does have a few cosmetic scratches from a spill I took but does not affect performance.

I have decided to go with a BDC style reticle and that is the reason I am selling these scopes.

As always, any questions feel free to ask.



(2)Scopes with caps $725 ea.

(1)Scope without caps and minor scratches $625



If you would like to purchase all three contact me and we can work out a deal.

Only one scope was photographed (the other two are still currently on rifles). If you need specific photos please ask and I will get them to you. All scopes were in Talley rings and torqued with a fat wrench to 18-20 in/lb Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











