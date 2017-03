3-9x36A Habicht Swarovski

These turrets are kind of weird. They are the lift twist and lower to reset to zero. I like that . Where I get confused is that you can go 4 moa either direction (with markings) and then no markings, until you get to the 180* (from Zero) there is the # 60.



Can anyone explain?

__________________

"Weatherby was too long so I nicknamed it "Bee""