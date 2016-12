3-12x42 PS-7 I have a brand new, Nikon Prostaff 7, 3-12x42. This model has the side focus, 30mm tube and plex reticle.

It was $349 off the shelf and it has only been out of the box for pictures.

I'm asking $285 shipped.



Would trade towards a Monarch 2-10x50 or possibly other 2-10x50 optics.



I'd be happy to text pictures. 662-415-6288