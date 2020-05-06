Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



2x Leupold MK4 6.5-20 Mildot Illuminated Scopes
06-06-2017, 07:57 AM
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: MT
Posts: 312
2x Leupold MK4 6.5-20 Mildot Illuminated Scopes
These are two identical scopes. One has light ring marks and the other does not.

Both are illuminated with Mildot reticle and M1 knobs.

30mm tubes.

$950 for the one with ring marks
$1000 for the one without.

$1925 for the pair.

PayPal friends and family or +3%.



