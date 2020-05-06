Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
2x Leupold MK4 6.5-20 Mildot Illuminated Scopes
2x Leupold MK4 6.5-20 Mildot Illuminated Scopes
06-06-2017
MTAR15
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: MT
Posts: 312
2x Leupold MK4 6.5-20 Mildot Illuminated Scopes
These are two identical scopes. One has light ring marks and the other does not.
Both are illuminated with Mildot reticle and M1 knobs.
30mm tubes.
$950 for the one with ring marks
$1000 for the one without.
$1925 for the pair.
PayPal friends and family or +3%.
