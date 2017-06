$200 OFF - Demo - Sig KILO 2400 ABS Ballistic Rangefinder



The unit was only used inside the store and has only had one ballistic profile loaded onto it.



Free Shipping - USA only.



Email me if you want to buy it or have any questions -



Selling the KILO 2400 unit that I used to make the How-To-Program video recently for $200 OFF. Normal price is $1499. Demo price is $1299.The unit was only used inside the store and has only had one ballistic profile loaded onto it.Free Shipping - USA only.Email me if you want to buy it or have any questions - Andy@longrangehunting.com

Andy Backus

Field Editor

LongRangeHunting.com



__________________