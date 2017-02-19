2 Vortex PST'S for sale I have 2 Vortex PST'S that I would like to sell. Both scopes have been mounted but are in great condition and look like new.



1. Vortex PST 6-24x50, second focal plane, ebr1 moa reticle, has sun shade, zero stop shims, paperwork.

Asking $625



2. Vortex PST 2-10x32, first focal plane, ebr1 moa reticle, zero stop shims, paperwork. Asking $675