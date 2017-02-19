Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
Optics For Sale
2 Vortex PST'S for sale
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
2 Vortex PST'S for sale
02-19-2017, 12:24 PM
JMUPT
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Timberville Va
Posts: 240
2 Vortex PST'S for sale
I have 2 Vortex PST'S that I would like to sell. Both scopes have been mounted but are in great condition and look like new.
1. Vortex PST 6-24x50, second focal plane, ebr1 moa reticle, has sun shade, zero stop shims, paperwork.
Asking $625
2. Vortex PST 2-10x32, first focal plane, ebr1 moa reticle, zero stop shims, paperwork. Asking $675
