2 Vortex PST'S for sale
  #1  
02-19-2017, 12:24 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Timberville Va
Posts: 240
2 Vortex PST'S for sale
I have 2 Vortex PST'S that I would like to sell. Both scopes have been mounted but are in great condition and look like new.

1. Vortex PST 6-24x50, second focal plane, ebr1 moa reticle, has sun shade, zero stop shims, paperwork.
Asking $625

2. Vortex PST 2-10x32, first focal plane, ebr1 moa reticle, zero stop shims, paperwork. Asking $675
