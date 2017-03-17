2 vortex HS scopes I have 2 vortex scopes for sale.

First on is a vortex viper HS 4-16x50 with duplex retical. Scope was on my 7mm for 2 seasons, it is in good condition and glass is perfect. I have the original box with sunshade.

Second one is a vortex viper HS 6-24x50. Duplex retical in this one also. It has been on my 25-06. I haven't hunted with it since I put it on. It's in good condition and glass is perfect on it also. I have original box and sunshade.

4-16x50 $425

6-24x50 $450

With try to get pics up this weekend.