Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page 2 vortex HS scopes
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

2 vortex HS scopes
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-17-2017, 05:23 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Washington
Posts: 105
2 vortex HS scopes
I have 2 vortex scopes for sale.
First on is a vortex viper HS 4-16x50 with duplex retical. Scope was on my 7mm for 2 seasons, it is in good condition and glass is perfect. I have the original box with sunshade.
Second one is a vortex viper HS 6-24x50. Duplex retical in this one also. It has been on my 25-06. I haven't hunted with it since I put it on. It's in good condition and glass is perfect on it also. I have original box and sunshade.
4-16x50 $425
6-24x50 $450
With try to get pics up this weekend.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Nightforce NXS 3.5-15x50 C136 | Leupold mark 4 **SOLD ** »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:30 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC