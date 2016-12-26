     close
2-Swarovski 30mm scopes
12-26-2016
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 176
2-Swarovski 30mm scopes
1) 1.5-6x42 rail mount
2) 3-12x50 regular bother scopes are 30 mm
Bother are in excellent condition
$1800 for both
