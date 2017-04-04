Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
04-04-2017, 12:59 PM
POP
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: CHEYENNE, WY
Posts: 1,465
2 sets Sako rings for sale NIB
Both matte blue
1 1" mediums
1 30mm mediums
50.00 EACH shipped
"Weatherby was too long so I nicknamed it "Bee""
04-04-2017, 01:07 PM
doug b
Bronze Member
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Lodi Ohio
Posts: 96
Re: 2 sets Sako rings for sale NIB
The guy above you is looking for some
04-04-2017, 01:08 PM
POP
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: CHEYENNE, WY
Posts: 1,465
Re: 2 sets Sako rings for sale NIB
thank you!!!
