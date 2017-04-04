Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page 2 sets Sako rings for sale NIB
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

2 sets Sako rings for sale NIB
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-04-2017, 12:59 PM
POP POP is offline
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: CHEYENNE, WY
Posts: 1,465
2 sets Sako rings for sale NIB
Both matte blue

1 1" mediums
1 30mm mediums

50.00 EACH shipped

__________________
"Weatherby was too long so I nicknamed it "Bee""
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-04-2017, 01:07 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Lodi Ohio
Posts: 96
Re: 2 sets Sako rings for sale NIB
The guy above you is looking for some
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-04-2017, 01:08 PM
POP POP is offline
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: CHEYENNE, WY
Posts: 1,465
Re: 2 sets Sako rings for sale NIB
thank you!!!
__________________
"Weatherby was too long so I nicknamed it "Bee""
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« WTS FDE Bushnell XRS H37 | WTS: Factory Sako rings and bases »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:04 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC