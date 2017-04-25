Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



2 Bushnell elite tactical ers 3.5x21x50mm
Unread 04-25-2017, 07:09 PM
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 4
2 Bushnell elite tactical ers 3.5x21x50mm
I am listing a Bushnell Elite Tactical Ers 3.5x21x50mm scope for sale, G2 mil reticle, 34mm tube, side focus, Locking Turrets, Front Focal Plane, 0.1 MIL adjustments. 5-Mil-per-revolution,zero-stop

scope come with sunshade and box asking 1375.00

Scope without box and no sunshade asking 1300.00 I still looking for box and sunshade

Both scope will include butler creek caps. There is no scratches or marks on scope or the glass. No rings included.

Accept PayPal and money orders Questions text me at 6059492925 Thanks
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
2 Bushnell elite tactical ers 3.5x21x50mm-79e7b5c3-0e7c-40f1-bfd3-39fcee8ca9a7.jpg   2 Bushnell elite tactical ers 3.5x21x50mm-795924cd-7981-4415-9dfb-a575247f4282.jpg  

2 Bushnell elite tactical ers 3.5x21x50mm-7cabd8d3-022a-4a18-be4d-5935cff2edef.jpg  
