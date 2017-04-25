2 Burris handgun scopes

Both scopes show some ring marks, barrels also have some wear.



I am always interested in trades



1. Burris 5x gloss EER handgun scope #87846 $210 TYD

2. Burris 2.75 scout scope $180 TYD







