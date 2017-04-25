Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



2 Burris handgun scopes
04-25-2017, 10:22 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 217
2 Burris handgun scopes
I have 2 handgun scopes for sale. Prices are delivered to your door. Crossposted on Accurateshooter.
Both scopes show some ring marks, barrels also have some wear.

I am always interested in trades

1. Burris 5x gloss EER handgun scope #87846 $210 TYD
2. Burris 2.75 scout scope $180 TYD



