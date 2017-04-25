Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
2 Burris handgun scopes
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
2 Burris handgun scopes
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-25-2017, 10:22 PM
goblism
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 217
2 Burris handgun scopes
I have 2 handgun scopes for sale. Prices are delivered to your door. Crossposted on Accurateshooter.
Both scopes show some ring marks, barrels also have some wear.
I am always interested in trades
1. Burris 5x gloss EER handgun scope #87846
$210
TYD
2. Burris 2.75 scout scope
$180
TYD
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Leupold Mark 4 M1 TMR 6.5-20x50mm New
|
Vortex HS LR 4-16x50 Dead Hold BDC MOA
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:21 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC