$180 New unopened Bushnell rifle scopes 4.5-18x40 223&308 AR BDC reticle drop zone

Unread 06-13-2017, 01:36 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 6
I have two new unopened Bushnell 4.5-18x40 scopes. One has a bdc reticle for 308 and the other scope's reticle is for 223. External adjust target knobs and side focus knob. I personally have one of the 223 reticle versions and it is a great scope. I'm hanging on to it. These scopes are $229.99 regular price at cabelas and on sale for $209.99 at cabelas ( as of 6/13/17)plus aprx %9 tax. I will sell either one of these for $180 paypal shipped to your door. Pm for pics
