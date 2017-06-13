$180 New unopened Bushnell rifle scopes 4.5-18x40 223&308 AR BDC reticle drop zone I have two new unopened Bushnell 4.5-18x40 scopes. One has a bdc reticle for 308 and the other scope's reticle is for 223. External adjust target knobs and side focus knob. I personally have one of the 223 reticle versions and it is a great scope. I'm hanging on to it. These scopes are $229.99 regular price at cabelas and on sale for $209.99 at cabelas ( as of 6/13/17)plus aprx %9 tax. I will sell either one of these for $180 paypal shipped to your door. Pm for pics