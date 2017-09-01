Timbuktu redux Hillary and Trump were both exiting from their latest debate when a Hillary supporter in the crowd yelled out at Trump "you deplorables are so ignorant you couldnt even comprehend a simple poem". Trump stopped, turned to Hillary and said ‘point to one of my supporters in the crowd and i’ll do the same for you and then lets find out’.



So Hillary peered over her glasses and pointed to a redneck looking guy wearing a make america great again cap and red plaid shirt. Trump then looked around and pointed out a metrosexual looking guy wearing a beret. Then Trump said to the crowd “pick a word" and someone yelled out “Timbuktu".



So Trump spread out his arms and pointed at the two contestants and announced “you have exactly 1 minute to come up with a 4 line poem with the word Timbuktu in it". The crowd fell silent and then after a minute Trump pointed to the metrosexual and said “give us the best you got". And so he recited:



“Slowly across the desert sand

Trekked the dusty caravan

Men on camels, two by two,

Destination Timbuktu”



The Hillary crowd cheered and then sneered at Trump. Then Hillary pointed her crooked finger at the redneck and told him to now recite his poem if he even had one.



The redneck stood up straight, took off his cap and placed it across his heart and recited:



Big Tim and me, a-huntin' went

Found three girls in a pop up tent

They was three, and we was two

So I bucked one and Timbuktu



The Trump supporters roared and went wild. The redneck bowed and put his cap back on. Trump looked at his supporters, aimed his thumb at Hillary and said “The only way we could have lost this one is if she been in that tent".