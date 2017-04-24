Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Terrorist Threat Reply
Unread 04-24-2017, 06:07 AM
Terrorist Threat Reply
Shortly after 9/11 we were still on high alert and on duty 12/7.

At one of the guard posts at the Army installation where I work, some of us were off patrol and manning a very busy main guard post.

A lady stopped by and asked how worried we were of an attack. One of my poker faced fellow officers replied, " Well, you know terrorists don't attack during winter".

The lady gave a completely blank stare while her mind digested the information and exclaimed, " Why yes, I never thought of that but you are right"!

Away she went, happily assured of everyone's safety.
Re: Terrorist Threat Reply
That's funny but did the job.
