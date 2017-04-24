Terrorist Threat Reply



At one of the guard posts at the Army installation where I work, some of us were off patrol and manning a very busy main guard post.



A lady stopped by and asked how worried we were of an attack. One of my poker faced fellow officers replied, " Well, you know terrorists don't attack during winter".



The lady gave a completely blank stare while her mind digested the information and exclaimed, " Why yes, I never thought of that but you are right"!



