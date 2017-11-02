Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Chatting and General Stuff
>
Humor
Senior Quiz
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Senior Quiz
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-11-2017, 12:33 AM
dok7mm
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: west texas
Posts: 327
Senior Quiz
Which of the following names are you familiar with?
1. Monica Lewinsky
2. Bill Clinton
3. Obama
4. Adolf Hitler
5. Jorge Bergoglio
6. Anthony Weiner
7. Vladimir Putin
8. Linda Lovelace
9. Saddam Hussein
10. Tiger Woods
You had trouble with #5, didn't you?
You know all the liars, criminals, adulterers, sluts and
cheaters, but you don't know the Pope? Shame on you.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Two elephants
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:26 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC