Engineer dies and finds himself in Hell, and the Devils response will crack you up
Unread 06-07-2017, 12:03 AM
Engineer dies and finds himself in Hell, and the Devils response will crack you up
An engineer dies and reports to the pearly gates. St. Peter checks his dossier and says, Ah, youre an engineer, youre in the wrong place.

So the engineer reports to the gates of hell and is let in. Pretty soon, the engineer gets dissatisfied with the level of comfort in hell, and starts designing and building improvements.

After a while, theyve got air conditioning, flush toilets and escalators, and the engineer is becoming a pretty popular guy.

One day God calls Satan up on the telephone and asks with a sneer, So, hows it going down there in hell?

Satan replies, Hey, things are going great. Weve got air conditioning, flush toilets and escalators, and theres no telling what this engineer is going to come up with next.

God replies, What? Youve got an engineer? Thats a mistake, he should never have gotten down there, send him up here.

Satan says, No way! I like having an engineer on the staff, and Im keeping him.

God says, Send him back up here or Ill sue.

Satan laughs uproariously and answers, Yeah right. And just where are you going to get a lawyer?
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
