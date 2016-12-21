Dear Santa Merry Christmas! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing"

http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...4-build-83765/

http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...-284-a-124876/

http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...-build-168857/ __________________- 6.5x284 Build Thread- 6.5x284 Ongoing Shooting Thread- 338 Lapua Build Thread