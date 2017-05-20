Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > Humor
Reload this Page The Cow
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

The Cow
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-20-2017, 03:59 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: PA
Posts: 1,316
The Cow
In Ireland, the 99-year-old Mother Superior lay quietly. She was dying.

The Nuns had gathered around her bed, laying garlands around her and

trying to make her last journey comfortable.

They wanted to give her warm milk to drink but she declined. One of

the nuns took the glass back to the kitchen.

Then, remembering a bottle of Irish Whiskey that had been received as

a gift the previous Christmas,

she opened it and poured a generous amount into the warm milk.

Back at Mother Superior's bed, they lifted her head gently and held

the glass to her lips.

The very frail Nun drank a little, then a little more and before they

knew it, she had finished the whole glass down to the last drop.

As her eyes brightened, the nuns thought it would be a good

opportunity to have one last talk with their spiritual leader..

"Mother," the nuns asked earnestly, "Please give us some of your

wisdom before you leave us."

She raised herself up very slowly in the bed on one elbow, looked at

them and said:

"DON'T SELL THAT COW."
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Terrorist Threat Reply | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:21 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC