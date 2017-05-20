The Cow In Ireland, the 99-year-old Mother Superior lay quietly. She was dying.



The Nuns had gathered around her bed, laying garlands around her and



trying to make her last journey comfortable.



They wanted to give her warm milk to drink but she declined. One of



the nuns took the glass back to the kitchen.



Then, remembering a bottle of Irish Whiskey that had been received as



a gift the previous Christmas,



she opened it and poured a generous amount into the warm milk.



Back at Mother Superior's bed, they lifted her head gently and held



the glass to her lips.



The very frail Nun drank a little, then a little more and before they

​

knew it, she had finished the whole glass down to the last drop.



As her eyes brightened, the nuns thought it would be a good



opportunity to have one last talk with their spiritual leader..



"Mother," the nuns asked earnestly, "Please give us some of your



wisdom before you leave us."



She raised herself up very slowly in the bed on one elbow, looked at



them and said:



"DON'T SELL THAT COW."