Bear and the Rabbit Havent seen this one here so I thought I would throw it out. Makes me chuckle whenever I see a rabbit. You can tell this to your children/ grandchildren ( if momma allows)



A Bear and a Rabbit were in the woods one day having a pleasant conversation when the Bear asked the Rabbit. "Mr Rabbit, do you ever have problems with poop sticking to your fur?".

The Rabbit gave the Bear a funny look and said "Why no Mr Bear, that has never been an issue for me."

Mr Bear said "Good" reached down, grabbing the rabbit and wiped his behind with the Rabbit...





best I have to offer.



MB