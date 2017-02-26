Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > Humor
Reload this Page Bear and the Rabbit
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Bear and the Rabbit
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-26-2017, 08:07 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: IDAHO
Posts: 215
Bear and the Rabbit
Havent seen this one here so I thought I would throw it out. Makes me chuckle whenever I see a rabbit. You can tell this to your children/ grandchildren ( if momma allows)

A Bear and a Rabbit were in the woods one day having a pleasant conversation when the Bear asked the Rabbit. "Mr Rabbit, do you ever have problems with poop sticking to your fur?".
The Rabbit gave the Bear a funny look and said "Why no Mr Bear, that has never been an issue for me."
Mr Bear said "Good" reached down, grabbing the rabbit and wiped his behind with the Rabbit...


best I have to offer.

MB
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Senior Quiz | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:30 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC