Small Game Hunting

Got 2 bucks & 2 does yesterday
03-03-2017
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2012
Hinton, Alberta, Canada
Posts: 58
Got 2 bucks & 2 does yesterday
Got 2 bucks & 2 does yesterday

we got 2 each

nice day for a drive

were doing great till we had a dip in our shooting

saw 8 got 4

saw 4 Ruff Grouse n 4 more tracks

fun time for 2 bro's

enjoy

David





« Bobcat and Mulefoot Hog | Jackalope? »
