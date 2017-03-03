Got 2 bucks & 2 does yesterday



we got 2 each



nice day for a drive



were doing great till we had a dip in our shooting



saw 8 got 4



saw 4 Ruff Grouse n 4 more tracks



fun time for 2 bro's



enjoy



David











