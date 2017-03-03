Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Small Game Hunting
Got 2 bucks & 2 does yesterday
Got 2 bucks & 2 does yesterday
03-03-2017, 07:08 PM
Speckle55
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Hinton< Alberta< Canada
Posts: 58
Got 2 bucks & 2 does yesterday
Got 2 bucks & 2 does yesterday
we got 2 each
nice day for a drive
were doing great till we had a dip in our shooting
saw 8 got 4
saw 4 Ruff Grouse n 4 more tracks
fun time for 2 bro's
enjoy
David
