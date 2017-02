Bobcat and Mulefoot Hog



YouTube (Short URL) Well, the bobcat came first. It was a pretty inactive night with only a raccoon (1) and some rabbit activity aside from this one bobcat that I noticed walking away from the stand. Later, my intended quarry showed up, a hog, and it turned out to be a mulefoot hog.The bobcat was not quartered away as much as I thought and as a result, the shot was a little too far back. While crippling and lethal, death was not immediately forthcoming and a 2nd shot put her down.