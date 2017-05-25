Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Gunsmithing
Reload this Page The Zen of a good trigger
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

The Zen of a good trigger
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-25-2017, 06:02 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Mojave Desert, Nevada
Posts: 872
The Zen of a good trigger
I replaced the trigger in my Ruger American Predator with a Timney trigger and now have consistent 1/2" groups at 100 yards.

My RAP's Timney trigger is now as good as the factory trigger in my Ruger Precision Rifle that I use for competition. Crisp, clean and 1.5 lbs. I'll agree that the fact that I also put a nice Boyd's laminated stock on my RPR gave the rifle a good feel when they pulled the trigger. It all adds up. Good trigger, much better stock, good bedding, good scope (SWFA 3 - 15 x 42).

Consistency of groups is what the Timney trigger gave me. That means consistency for hunting. And the feel of that trigger is great. Friends who use only factory triggers in their hunting rifles love it. When I told them how easy it is to install two of them decided to order a Timney and install it themselves.

One friend has a Rock Creek Armory AR with a Gieselle trigger and loves it too.

Eric B.
__________________
"There are no comfortable packs, only packs that are less uncomfortable than others."
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-25-2017, 07:05 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: May 2009
Posts: 924
Re: The Zen of a good trigger
Part of the the improvement could have been the stock change .
Stock rigidity and bedding systems have a huge impact on potential accuracy but good triggers help a lot also.
I have a Timney on my Mauser alloy chassis rifle and it works very well .
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Actions on sale ... | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:32 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC