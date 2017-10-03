Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Gunsmithing
Yugoslavian M48 Mauser Gunsmiths ?
Yugoslavian M48 Mauser Gunsmiths ?
03-10-2017, 09:00 PM
375rifleman
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2014
Location: North East Missouri
Posts: 159
Yugoslavian M48 Mauser Gunsmiths ?
Hello,
I was wondering if anyone has any knowledge,experience, or gunsmithing techniques/methods for the yugoslavian m48 mauser ?
Regards,
375rifleman
