Re: Who to have flute my bolt? Skeletonized bolt handle?

Pro Precision Rifles does a nice job and the price is reasonable. But, If we're talikg Rem. 700s, I'd have the primary extraction fixed before any 'skeletonizing' is done.

__________________

"Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face. 1993 graduate Montgomery Community College 2yr. gunsmithing program