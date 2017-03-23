Weatherby Vanguard receiver question/build help I am looking to have a 375 Ruger or 375 RUM built. I was initially just going to have it built on a Rem 700 but came across a Weatherby Vanguard in 300 Win Mag at a fairly good deal. I like the action of the Weatherby but am not very familiar with them. Ive heard that the Mark V builds but not much on the Vanguard. Can I just have the Weatherby rebarreled with a 375 RU or will there be issues with the length of either of those cartridges and the bottom metal length? If there are no issues I will be using this stock or something similar: Bell & Carlson Medalist Weatherby Style.



I am looking to just use this short range on grizzlies as a brush gun so I don't need a super accurate with a Timney trigger and a custom receiver or anything like that, just mostly factory with a different stock.

I'm not interested in a H&H, I just want something different.



If there will be too much gunsmithing to do working with that Vanguard then I am just going to go the route of getting a new Remington receiver and having it built on that.



Any advice will be welcome, thanks.