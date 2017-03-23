|
Re: Weatherby Vanguard receiver question/build help
I have 4 Vanguards and an undisclosed number of Mark Vs.
One of my Vanguards is a 300 Weatherby. With the COAL as long or longer than the 375 RUM there is plenty of room for either a 375 Ruger or 375 RUM. Mine is going to become a 50 WSM someday. Just because I can.
In my experience the Vanguard is a stronger action. This is not intended as a slight against any other actions. Smiths seem to dislike working on them because of the metric 26mm x 1.5mm threads (I hope I remember that correctly). Very close to the 1.065 x 16, 18 that is the US made standard. There is a fix for the metric thread issue. Prefit barrels from Pac-Nor are only $125 more than the plain. Then all that's needed is to head space it with a finish reamer.
I believe it would make a very good gun for the purposes you intend.
375 Ruger, Pac-Nor prefit, "Red Dot" or a Leupold VX-R 1.25-4, 20" barrel. Standard Stock. B&C or Hoage overmolded.
Nothing changes if you decide to go 375 RUM except I would make it a 22 to 24" barrel you will have to order/get a the mag box and follower for the 300 Weatherby. It should feed perfect.
__________________
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"