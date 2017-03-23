Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Weatherby Vanguard receiver question/build help
03-23-2017, 08:16 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2010
Posts: 21
Weatherby Vanguard receiver question/build help
I am looking to have a 375 Ruger or 375 RUM built. I was initially just going to have it built on a Rem 700 but came across a Weatherby Vanguard in 300 Win Mag at a fairly good deal. I like the action of the Weatherby but am not very familiar with them. Ive heard that the Mark V builds but not much on the Vanguard. Can I just have the Weatherby rebarreled with a 375 RU or will there be issues with the length of either of those cartridges and the bottom metal length? If there are no issues I will be using this stock or something similar: Bell & Carlson Medalist Weatherby Style.

I am looking to just use this short range on grizzlies as a brush gun so I don't need a super accurate with a Timney trigger and a custom receiver or anything like that, just mostly factory with a different stock.
I'm not interested in a H&H, I just want something different.

If there will be too much gunsmithing to do working with that Vanguard then I am just going to go the route of getting a new Remington receiver and having it built on that.

Any advice will be welcome, thanks.
03-23-2017, 10:34 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: California Central Coast
Posts: 3,350
Re: Weatherby Vanguard receiver question/build help
I have 4 Vanguards and an undisclosed number of Mark Vs.

One of my Vanguards is a 300 Weatherby. With the COAL as long or longer than the 375 RUM there is plenty of room for either a 375 Ruger or 375 RUM. Mine is going to become a 50 WSM someday. Just because I can.

In my experience the Vanguard is a stronger action. This is not intended as a slight against any other actions. Smiths seem to dislike working on them because of the metric 26mm x 1.5mm threads (I hope I remember that correctly). Very close to the 1.065 x 16, 18 that is the US made standard. There is a fix for the metric thread issue. Prefit barrels from Pac-Nor are only $125 more than the plain. Then all that's needed is to head space it with a finish reamer.

I believe it would make a very good gun for the purposes you intend.

375 Ruger, Pac-Nor prefit, "Red Dot" or a Leupold VX-R 1.25-4, 20" barrel. Standard Stock. B&C or Hoage overmolded.

Nothing changes if you decide to go 375 RUM except I would make it a 22 to 24" barrel you will have to order/get a the mag box and follower for the 300 Weatherby. It should feed perfect.
Fred Seaman - NRA Life Member
Ask, Listen, Learn, Grow
"Quit worrying about the little things, good luck and god speed"
