Ways in which to improve walnut blank/stock properties to improve accuracy. Busy building a 300 NM on Barnard PL an 32" Walther 1:9 twist. Will make use of alu v bedding block from Barnard.



Looking at stock options and while searching around for a laminated blank stumbled onto a exceptional piece of walnut that is large enough for the stock I have in mind. The main priority in mind is accuracy, but it wouldn't hurt having a nice walnut stock to finish the rifle of with.



What can be done to either the blank or stock to improve the properties and get it as stable as a laminated blank?



Someone mentioned that the alu v bedding block is al that is required. Will the use of pillars with the bedding block assist and is there a optimum configuration?



Can one impregnate resin into the stock/blank and if so, how and what resin should be used?