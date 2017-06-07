Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Ways in which to improve walnut blank/stock properties to improve accuracy.
Ways in which to improve walnut blank/stock properties to improve accuracy.
Busy building a 300 NM on Barnard PL an 32" Walther 1:9 twist. Will make use of alu v bedding block from Barnard.

Looking at stock options and while searching around for a laminated blank stumbled onto a exceptional piece of walnut that is large enough for the stock I have in mind. The main priority in mind is accuracy, but it wouldn't hurt having a nice walnut stock to finish the rifle of with.

What can be done to either the blank or stock to improve the properties and get it as stable as a laminated blank?

Someone mentioned that the alu v bedding block is al that is required. Will the use of pillars with the bedding block assist and is there a optimum configuration?

Can one impregnate resin into the stock/blank and if so, how and what resin should be used?
I'd see if Accurate Innovations would use your blank to make a stock for you:

http://accurateinnovations.com/

Accurate Innovations Gunstocks
Thanks DR Vette. Had a look at them but the import and export would be a big challange currently.
