Tikka T3x Bolt not locking while on safe.

I have a new Tikka T3x that when the bolt is cocked, and the safety is on, the bolt opens freely. The bolt should be locked down when safety is engaged. Any thoughts on why this is happening?? Thank you in advance!!

