Tikka T3, Sako A7 Action Barrel Threads Same? For a barrel swap? Reason I ask: Criterion is now making barrels for Tikka (barrel nut type a la Rem-age.) Wondering if a barrel would thread onto the similar A7 action, as I believe the only difference between the two is in the bolt/lugs.

I'll ask Criterion (they farm these out), but want another opinion. Thanks!