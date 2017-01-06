Throating 7saum for 195 EOL So a couple of buddies and I made an epic journey from just north of the Mexican border in south Texas to visit the guys at GA Precision and Manners. Have to say that everyone we met was top notch as to be expected and I was blown away with the customer service and tours of their shops they took us on.



I am building a 7saum on a long action stiller predator with a proof research sendero contour barrel (8.24 twist) that will finish at 26 plus a gen 2 little bastard brake. Rifle will sit in a MCS-T Elite stock in elite midnight camo....should look sick.



I am wanting to shoot the 195 EOL out of this rifle and have the chamber throated for this bullet. I was told to make up and send three dummy rounds in so they could throat. However, I don't know where to start. I have an email in to George Gardner and I know he will get me fixed up but in the meantime I was wandering if anyone has any experience with this chambering and bullet.



How do you figure out what the ideal OAL is when making a dummy for throating? Do you seat where base of bullet is at neck shoulder junction or a bit higher and if so how much higher? I want to get all the case capacity I can out of the round. When you look at the efficiency of the saum and the BC of the bullet, if I could just get it to 2800 fps it is amazing.



If anyone has done this, would love to hear feedback especially as related to OAL, powder used and MV.



Cant wait to get her in my hands but gonna take 8 months or so (stock is primary reason) but I wanted this gun built exactly how I wanted it. Bet it will hammer!



Thanks,

Crowe