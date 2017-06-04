Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


The Switch Barrel R700 Questions
Unread 04-06-2017, 07:27 AM
The Switch Barrel R700 Questions
Hello,
I believe I want a switch barrel.

I have a R700LH in .308 Winchester with a 1/10 barrel that's too Heavy. I'd like the new .308 Win barrel to be just heavy enough to run my Supressor, & 22" long.
It has a PTG 1 piece Bolt.
It has a Timney Trigger.
It is sitting in a McMillan Stock, although the bed job leaves much to be desired.

Id like someone to go thru this gun from 1 end to the other, & get it right.

I have a hawk hill .260 barrel that will be coming off my other SA build that I would like on this action.

Please recommend a reputable Smith the will fix this rifle & turn it into a switch barrel unless you all talk me out of it.

If only 1 caliber, it will be the .260 Remington.

Thank You.
Unread 04-06-2017, 08:20 AM
Edd Edd is online now
Re: The Switch Barrel R700 Questions
I think there are some issues with your desires. The first one is your barrel. Using a threaded barrel from another action is usually not a good idea. Another issue is your recoil lug. I don't think an action with a separate recoil lug is a good candidate for a switch barrel rifle.
Unread 04-06-2017, 08:26 AM
Re: The Switch Barrel R700 Questions
I think there are some issues with your desires. The first one is your barrel. Using a threaded barrel from another action is usually not a good idea. Another issue is your recoil lug. I don't think an action with a separate recoil lug is a good candidate for a switch barrel rifle.
https://www.google.com/amp/www.thetr...shot-show/amp/

I've been encouraged to look at this: does anyone else have experience?
Unread 04-06-2017, 10:09 AM
Re: The Switch Barrel R700 Questions
The model 700 Remington will work fine as a switch barrel. The recoil lug needs to be pinned to the action.You will need a barrel vise and an action wrench. It is more convenient to have the barrel channel enlarged so that you can change barrels without removing scope or stock. My barrel vise is attached to a piece of 2 inch square tubing so that I can slide it into the receiver hitch on my truck. I have seven rifles fixed this way. I have barrels for 7STW, .300 RUM, and .338 EDGE. In your case it would be simple to use .308, 7-08, .260, .243, etc. The used barrels can probably me made to work, but may not be cost effective. Whidden Gunworks did the work. Gary
