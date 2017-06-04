The Switch Barrel R700 Questions Hello,

I believe I want a switch barrel.



I have a R700LH in .308 Winchester with a 1/10 barrel that's too Heavy. I'd like the new .308 Win barrel to be just heavy enough to run my Supressor, & 22" long.

It has a PTG 1 piece Bolt.

It has a Timney Trigger.

It is sitting in a McMillan Stock, although the bed job leaves much to be desired.



Id like someone to go thru this gun from 1 end to the other, & get it right.



I have a hawk hill .260 barrel that will be coming off my other SA build that I would like on this action.



Please recommend a reputable Smith the will fix this rifle & turn it into a switch barrel unless you all talk me out of it.



If only 1 caliber, it will be the .260 Remington.



Thank You.