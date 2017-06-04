|
Re: The Switch Barrel R700 Questions
The model 700 Remington will work fine as a switch barrel. The recoil lug needs to be pinned to the action.You will need a barrel vise and an action wrench. It is more convenient to have the barrel channel enlarged so that you can change barrels without removing scope or stock. My barrel vise is attached to a piece of 2 inch square tubing so that I can slide it into the receiver hitch on my truck. I have seven rifles fixed this way. I have barrels for 7STW, .300 RUM, and .338 EDGE. In your case it would be simple to use .308, 7-08, .260, .243, etc. The used barrels can probably me made to work, but may not be cost effective. Whidden Gunworks did the work. Gary