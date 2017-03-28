Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Stocky's Long Range Composite Stock
Unread 03-28-2017, 11:00 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 84
Stocky's Long Range Composite Stock
Does anybody have any experience with Stocky's Long Range Composite Stock that resembles the Manners EH1? It looks like a good price at $199 which is much less than the Manners... wondering if it's legit. Thanks.
