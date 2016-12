Stiller TAC338 action wrench

I'm looking for an action wrench for a Stiller TAC338 action. It has a .750" bolt body.

I do have a PT&G Rem 700 rear entry wrench, for a .700" action. Don't think I should be using that with the Stiller.



I see Defiance makes a .750" rear entry action wrench. Would that work with the Stiller?