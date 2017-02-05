Staring out To all the custom rifle builders, I am looking into setting up a shop to build my own Custom Rifles for personal use and after awhile get into building for the public. What would you recommend for reading material for starting out? I am mainly looking at building bolt rifles for hunting and long range shooting, plus modify my own factory bolt rifles for better performance. It will be a year or two before I get setup, but wanted to find some great literature I can use for understanding the concepts of making a match grade type rifle. I would also like literature on how to setup your lathe correctly. Any and all information would be very much appreciated. Thanks.