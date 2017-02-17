Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Sleeving A Barrel ??
Unread 02-17-2017, 06:13 PM
Sleeving A Barrel ??
I have a Savage Mark II .22 long rifle that I want to shoot the Aguilla 60 grain subsonics out of but the stock barrel doesn't have a fast enough twist. I need a 9" twist and it has a 14" or something. A local smith said they can drill out the barrel and put a sleeve in it and that would be the cheapest way. Anyone ever do this and is there a better option ? I've done a bunch of barrel nut rifles but never a .22LR and this gun doesn't have a barrel nut. I searched and found they do make a .22LR go gage.

Last edited by Wedgy; 02-17-2017 at 07:32 PM.
Unread 02-17-2017, 07:45 PM
Re: Sleeving A Barrel ??
I've relined more than a few .22LR barrels. It is a 'last ditch effort' to get "Grandpas' old rifle shooting, again,,,,, not for making a 'target; rifle although most shoot very well. I've got no idea where you're going to get a 1-9 twist barrel liner for a .22 rim fire. Relining barrels is not nearly as easy as changing barrels that are held on with a nut. It is, in most cases, beyond the skill and tooling costs of most hobbyists. Your best bet would be to have a new custom barrel installed and why in the world anyone would bother re-barreling an action that the barrel is held on with pins is beyond me..... That savage ain't an Anschutz.
