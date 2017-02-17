Re: Sleeving A Barrel ?? I've relined more than a few .22LR barrels. It is a 'last ditch effort' to get "Grandpas' old rifle shooting, again,,,,, not for making a 'target; rifle although most shoot very well. I've got no idea where you're going to get a 1-9 twist barrel liner for a .22 rim fire. Relining barrels is not nearly as easy as changing barrels that are held on with a nut. It is, in most cases, beyond the skill and tooling costs of most hobbyists. Your best bet would be to have a new custom barrel installed and why in the world anyone would bother re-barreling an action that the barrel is held on with pins is beyond me..... That savage ain't an Anschutz. __________________

"Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face. 1993 graduate Montgomery Community College 2yr. gunsmithing program