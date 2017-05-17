Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Seeking outstanding gunsmith....for employment
Unread 05-17-2017, 08:40 AM
Seeking outstanding gunsmith....for employment
Seeking Outstanding candidates for Gunsmith/builder position. Excellent Salary commensurate with experience and ability. Please contact me via private message for complete details...Serious inquiries only...


Thanks!
