Savage/Remage I have been reading about the Savage/Remage systems. Not really sure what to think about it. I have a lot of questions. I figured this was the only place I would get the answers I was looking for.



Do you have to true the action before you put the new barrel on? Seems like you would pretty much have to.



Can you use a Savage replacement barrel on a Remington/Remage conversion, or is it a specific system that is a little different?



These are the first questions I have. I am sure more will come to me as I learn more about it, but I thank you all for your replies in advance. I am trying to become educated about if I think this is useful or not. I tend to like these projects, and it doesn't seem to be extremely difficult to understand, I am just curious how it all works I guess.