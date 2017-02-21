|
Re: Savage/Remage
I can see where this would be highly advantageous for the person who either shoots competitively, or has a large number of rifles. If I work out the math at all, by the time I buy the tools, and the increased cost on the barrel, it doesn't really amount to a massive difference in cost. But if you are someone who wants to do "a few" or "multiple" or "many" or a competitive shooter who goes through barrels faster and/or switches barrels for caliber, this could be extremely efficient. The wrenches aren't bad, but I don't have a vice, that is where it would start to add up on cost.