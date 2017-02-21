Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Savage/Remage
02-21-2017, 04:18 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Posts: 639
Savage/Remage
I have been reading about the Savage/Remage systems. Not really sure what to think about it. I have a lot of questions. I figured this was the only place I would get the answers I was looking for.

Do you have to true the action before you put the new barrel on? Seems like you would pretty much have to.

Can you use a Savage replacement barrel on a Remington/Remage conversion, or is it a specific system that is a little different?

These are the first questions I have. I am sure more will come to me as I learn more about it, but I thank you all for your replies in advance. I am trying to become educated about if I think this is useful or not. I tend to like these projects, and it doesn't seem to be extremely difficult to understand, I am just curious how it all works I guess.
02-21-2017, 04:38 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 228
Re: Savage/Remage
You can get the action trued - Not a requirement
savage vs remage - different threads.
02-21-2017, 04:43 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Posts: 639
Re: Savage/Remage
I see what you are saying.

So if it was a "Remage" it would have to be a prefit made specially for that, and if it was a "Savage" it would have to be made for that, correct? No interchanging.

Interesting concept.
02-21-2017, 04:44 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: End of the Oregon Trail
Posts: 2,096
Re: Savage/Remage
Also need to be carefull about buying a "trued" action for a Remage. Lots of times the factory threads are recut making them slightly larger and the standard factory threads that come on a pre-fit remage barrell will no longer work. If you want a trued type action get a custom action like a Stiller or something.
02-21-2017, 04:53 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 228
Re: Savage/Remage
Correct. you will need the tools to change the barrel out and go/no-go guages to set the head space.
Sounds like a lot but it is actually pretty easy.
02-21-2017, 05:14 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Posts: 639
Re: Savage/Remage
I can see where this would be highly advantageous for the person who either shoots competitively, or has a large number of rifles. If I work out the math at all, by the time I buy the tools, and the increased cost on the barrel, it doesn't really amount to a massive difference in cost. But if you are someone who wants to do "a few" or "multiple" or "many" or a competitive shooter who goes through barrels faster and/or switches barrels for caliber, this could be extremely efficient. The wrenches aren't bad, but I don't have a vice, that is where it would start to add up on cost.
02-21-2017, 05:25 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 138
Re: Savage/Remage
I f you factor in only having to have one scope, one stock, one trigger for multiple barrels/cartridges it becomes very cost effective.

I don't use this system but I do have some rem 700 made into switch barrels by my gun smith. this skips the need for go and no go gauges, just need barrel vise and action wrench
