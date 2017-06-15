Savage pre-fit chamber depth How do you know how deep to ream the chamber when making a pre-fit for a Savage? The reason I ask is I ordered a pre-fit barrel and it failed to head space. The nose of the bolt was hitting the end of the barrel before the gauge would contact the datum point in the chamber. When I finally figured out why my bolt was closing on the no go gauge after supposedly bottoming out on the go gauge. Got my depth mic out and started measuring the go gauge protrusion from the chamber is right around 0.100 and the bolt recess depth is 0.122. I'm not a math wiz but to me that means that my chamber is reamed too deep by 0.022. Correct? I also feel like there should be some sort of clearance between the bolt face and the end of the barrel when it is in battery. So that means that the chamber is reamed the length of that clearance plus the 0.022 too deep? I contacted the manufacturer with these concerns they had me send the barrel in and they said that the chamber was indeed two deep but only by 0.005 they said. Fast forward to today replacement barrel arrives today same story the bolt nose is contacting the end of the barrel before the go gauge hits the datum line. I have the correct go and no go gauges from PTG for 338 edge which this barrel is chambered in. I did measure the chamber protrusion of both gauges and the no go is 0.005 longer like it is supposed to be. Also all head spacing attempts were made with the bolt properly stripped ejector and ejector removed.