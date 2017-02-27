Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Savage Bottom metal/ detachable mag compatibility??
  #1  
02-27-2017, 09:50 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,416
Savage Bottom metal/ detachable mag compatibility??
I have a Savage 11 long range Hunter on the way, and I'm wondering if the detachable mag aftermarket stocks will work with the bottom metal with a floor plate?
  #2  
02-27-2017, 11:13 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Great Falls, MT
Posts: 9,441
Re: Savage Bottom metal/ detachable mag compatibility??
Quote:
Originally Posted by gohring3006 View Post
I have a Savage 11 long range Hunter on the way, and I'm wondering if the detachable mag aftermarket stocks will work with the bottom metal with a floor plate?
Check out http://accurate-mag.com/bottom-metals/
  #3  
02-27-2017, 11:14 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,416
Re: Savage Bottom metal/ detachable mag compatibility??
Quote:
Originally Posted by FEENIX View Post
Thanks Ed!!
