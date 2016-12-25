     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Gunsmithing
Reload this Page Savage bolt help needed
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Savage bolt help needed
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-25-2016, 08:04 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: connellsville pa
Posts: 38
Savage bolt help needed
My savage 111 300 win mag bolt head retaining pin broke. Its a pre 2000 so its .150 pin and large firing pin. I cant find any in stock and read that there is a problem and they break alot. Can i replace just the firing pin to small firing pin and the retaining pin to .100 pin set up and leave the bolt head for the large hole?
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 08:53 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2008
    Location: Great Falls, MT
    Posts: 9,107
    Re: Savage bolt help needed
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by roughneck065 View Post
    My savage 111 300 win mag bolt head retaining pin broke. Its a pre 2000 so its .150 pin and large firing pin. I cant find any in stock and read that there is a problem and they break alot. Can i replace just the firing pin to small firing pin and the retaining pin to .100 pin set up and leave the bolt head for the large hole?
    Did you try contacting Savage customer service? I don't know about them breaking a lot but I have an 111F also in .300 WM built in 1990 and I've only replaced it once in 26 years.

    Check this out ,esp the notes >>> http://www.gunshack.com/savage-bolt-...facturer_id=11
    __________________

    I voted for my "FREEDOM", "GUNS", and "MONEY" - keep the change - UNK.



    "I am always proud of my country!"

    "Leadership Rule #2: Don't be an ***hole." - Maj Gen Burton Field.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 12-25-2016, 09:39 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2008
    Location: SW Montana
    Posts: 5,574
    Re: Savage bolt help needed
    You will need a new bolt head to match the firing pin you will have significant issue otherwise.
    __________________
    "Pain is weakness leaving your body"
    Reply With Quote
      #4  
    Unread 12-26-2016, 12:19 AM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Feb 2014
    Location: connellsville pa
    Posts: 38
    Re: Savage bolt help needed
    Thanks guys. I ran part number from gunshack one you sent me thats the .100 pin. I womder how drilling that out would go if i cant find one?
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Gunsmith for bedding job | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:43 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC