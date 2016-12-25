Re: Savage bolt help needed Quote: roughneck065 Originally Posted by My savage 111 300 win mag bolt head retaining pin broke. Its a pre 2000 so its .150 pin and large firing pin. I cant find any in stock and read that there is a problem and they break alot. Can i replace just the firing pin to small firing pin and the retaining pin to .100 pin set up and leave the bolt head for the large hole?



Check this out ,esp the notes >>> http://www.gunshack.com/savage-bolt-...facturer_id=11 Did you try contacting Savage customer service? I don't know about them breaking a lot but I have an 111F also in .300 WM built in 1990 and I've only replaced it once in 26 years.Check this out ,esp the notes >>>



